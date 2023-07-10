Nation's favourite cook, Dame Mary Berry, to host charity fundraising gala near Banbury

Cookery legend Dame Mary Berry will welcome guests at a gala fundraising evening near Banbury later in the summer.

Dame Mary, former Great British Bake-Off presenter and undisputed Queen of Cakes, will greet guests to Music in the Garden at Broughton Grange, Broughton on Friday, September 8 from 6pm – 9.30pm.

Visitors will have the opportunity to explore the gardens while enjoying a chilled glass of sparkling wine and serenaded by live music. A delicious summer buffet with drinks will be served in the marquee followed by an exciting live auction of exclusive lots including a legendary traditional Afternoon Tea for five, accompanied by Dame Mary.

A limited number of garden tours are also available and there is an optional extra garden tour at 5.30pm.

Mary Berry, who opened her garden for the National Garden Scheme for over 20 years and became the charity’s President 2016, is as passionate about gardening as she is about cooking and is never happier than when she is in her garden or visiting others’.

“The great outdoors is a place to breathe and live life and joining the event in the wonderful gardens at Broughton Grange this September will give everyone the chance to enjoy the garden along with good food, music and wine while supporting a charity that is so close to my heart,” she said.

All money raised from the event will support some of the UK’s best-loved nursing and health charities that benefit from the National Garden Scheme including, Macmillan Cancer Care, Marie Curie, Parkinson’s UK, Hospice UK, the Queen’s Nursing Institute, Carers Trust and Maggie’s.

Henley-based Dame Mary was guest of honour in June at a garden party at cancer support centre, Maggie’s Oxford to celebrate the next stage in the two charities’ partnership. The National Garden Scheme is looking to donate £1 million to Maggie’s over ten years to support people with cancer on top of the £420,000 that the charity has already donated to Maggie’s.

One of many beautiful studies of the Broughton Grange gardens by Marcus Harpur

Proceeds from the Broughton Grange event will contribute to the continuing success of this, and other beneficiary partnerships supported by the National Garden Scheme. Tickets cost £85.00 – £560 and can be booked at https://bit.ly/BroughtonGrangeEvent

Guests can reserve a table for six or buy tickets individually for unreserved seating.

Broughton Grange is set in Wykham Lane, overlooking a beautiful Oxfordshire valley. The gardens have been transformed over the last 25 years and include a stunning six-acre walled garden designed by leading landscape designer Tom Stuart-Smith.

The walled garden consists of three-terraces contrasting the structure and form of topiary with wild, luxuriant herbaceous planting, softly framing a beautiful rural backdrop. The design was conceived entirely in relation to the surrounding landscape, supporting superb views to distant natural features and buildings.

Tickets for the gala fundraising evening at Broughton Grange are on sale now. Picture by Marcus Harpur

On the upper terrace, there is a Mediterranean climate walled border containing warm coloured perennials, the middle terrace is dominated by water with prairie-style planting and the lower terrace has a lavishly embroidered ornamental garden.

The southern perimeter, beyond this, melts into the natural landscape, while the eastern edge is veiled with tunnels of beech, allowing glimpses of the outlying countryside.