National Trust house teams up with Banbury hospice for Rose to Remember scheme

The scheme is an opportunity for people to pay tribute to lost loved ones while supporting the Adderbury hospice.

Hand-crafted metal roses are now available to buy from the hospice’s website.

These roses will then be displayed in the gardens at Upton House from June 18 until Sunday, June 30.

Katharine House team members Sally Brooks and Sue Blank with the new roses for 2024.

Anyone who purchases a rose will receive free admission to the house during this time to visit their rose on display.

There will also be an exclusive viewing for everyone who purchased a rose, as well as Katharine House staff, on Tuesday, June 18.

Individual giving manager Sally Brooks said: “Roses were the favourite flower of Katharine Gadsby, whom our hospice was named after, and now form part of our logo, so it feels like a fitting tribute to have chosen them as the theme for our annual event.”

“We are so grateful for Upton Trust for their generosity and for CMS Wealth for sponsoring the event this year.”

After the display is removed, the roses will be available for collection from the hospice between July 1 and July 8, or, for an additional fee of £6 per rose, the hospice will send the rose in the post.

The roses,which cost £30, have been crafted with care for the hospice by Black Country Metal Works and measure around 10cm in diameter and 50 cm in height.