The popular flame-grilled peri-peri style chicken chain has opened at Banbury’s Castle Quay Waterfront.

The restaurant chain will be open for both takeaway services and sit-down meals until 9pm every night.

Adam Howard, regional managing director for Nandos, said: “We couldn’t wait to open the doors to our new Banbury restaurant.

"Castle Quay Waterfront is a great location - perfect for shoppers for a PERi-PERi pit-stop or those living nearby who want to grab a takeaway or delivery.

"A new restaurant also means new jobs and we are delighted the opening has contributed to the local economy here in Banbury.”

Oliver Wren, centre director at Castle Quay, said: “ I have no doubt that Nando’s will quickly become the must-visit restaurant in Banbury.

"There is a real buzz in the centre for the opening of Nando’s and it marks a significant milestone in the redevelopment of the Waterfront and improvements in the town as a whole.”