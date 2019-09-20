Naming competition launched for Banbury pet

Banbury and Bicester College have a prickly problem and they want Banbury residents to help them solve it.

The Broughton Road campus has launched a competition to name their new female pygmy hedgehog.

To submit your suggestion visit the Banbury and Bicester College's Instagram page, follow the page and then like and comment your chosen name on the Instagram post.

The winner will be announced on October 4 at midday and the new name will be revealed across all of the college's social media platforms.

Suggestions submitted so far include Spikey McSpikeface and, inevitably, Sonic.

The college are now offering Animal Management programmes for anyone looking to work with our two and four legged friends as a career path.

For more information visit www.activatelearning.ac.uk/study/subjects/animal-management.