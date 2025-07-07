Mystery surrounds council's online problem - Brackley area official computers down since Saturday

Mystery surrounds West Northants Council's computer outage; the Brackley area’s official computers have been down since Saturday.

It is not known if the problem is purely a technical one or a cyber attack. The council said today it is NOT a cyber attack.

One Brackley resident contacted the newsdesk to say he had tried to use the Brackley Library computers and been unable to.

"There seems to be a big outage on the council systems across the whole of West Northamptonshire since Saturday,” he said.

"We went to Brackley library to use the computer and they’re all down. I tried to query my council tax at West Northants but couldn’t log on.”

The council’s website says: “Some online systems may be unavailable this morning following a power outage. We apologise for the inconvenience and are working hard to restore them as soon as possible. We will remove this message when the issues have been fully resolved.”