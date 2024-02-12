Musician and writer near Brackley publishes second millitary whodunnit novel

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Folk musician turned author Kevin O’Regan published his first novel, ‘New Swan Stone', about 23-year-old WWII pilot Lizzie Barnes in August 2023.

Now, the Evenley writer has announced the follow-up in the Lizzie’s War series, ‘Meteor’, will be released on March 5.

This time Lizzie, a pilot with the Air Transport Auxiliary, is given the task of transporting some very important people to RAF Cranwell in Lincolnshire for a top secret mission.

Along the way, a young airman named Sinclair is killed, and Lizzie and the military police use powers of observation and deduction to find the killer.

Kevin said: “The publication date was chosen deliberately, as the book is based on an event on March 5, 1943 which was very significant to Britain’s war effort.”