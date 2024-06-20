Music teacher near Banbury praised for dedication to students with prestigious national award

Dylan McCaig received his winners plaque yesterday (June 19) at The Warrienr School.

A music teacher at a school near Banbury has received a prestigious award in recognition of his dedication to his students.

Dylan McCaig from The Warriner School in Bloxham was one of 102 teachers across the country who were recognised for their achievements as part of the 2024 Pearson National Teaching Awards.

The Liverpool-born teacher joined the school’s staff in 2022 after graduating from the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire.

During that time, Dylan has dedicated many hours of his time to building up the school’s choir and musical projects.

Dylan was handed his Outstanding New Teacher Award during The Warriner School’s Thank a Teacher Day yesterday (June 19).

A spokesperson for the school said: “This is an incredible achievement and a true testament to the dedication Mr McCaig shows to his students, colleagues, and his job.”