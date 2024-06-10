Music, food and kids' games to come to Spiceball Park this weekend for Banbury Show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new festival celebrating the best of Banbury is set to take place at Spiceball Park this Saturday (June 15).

Local bands and dancers will put on fantastic performances while visitors grab a drink and a bite to eat from the varied food traders.

Confirmed performers so far for the show include The School for Stars, Danielle Buick Academy of Theatre Arts and rock and blues band J.E.E.P.The show will have a kids' zone featuring games, face painting, a climbing wall, a funfair, and other fun activities.

A spokesperson for the town council events team said: “This event provides an excellent opportunity for families to come together, celebrate the spirit of our town, and create lasting memories.

People enjoying the Party in the Park event at Spiceball Park last year.

"We encourage you to bring your friends, neighbours, and loved ones for a day filled with laughter and joy.”

The free-to-attend show will take place at Spiceball Park from 10am until 5pm.