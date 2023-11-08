Multiple foxes filmed running away from hunt hounds near Banbury - but organisers claim no laws were broken

Footage from a video by West Midlands Hunt Saboteurs, which they say shows members chasing the hounds away from a fox.

Multiple foxes have been filmed running away from Warwickshire Hunt hounds near Banbury - but the organisers claim no laws were broken.

Members of the West Midlands Hunt Saboteurs (WMHS) jumped in to stop the hounds chasing the foxes by cracking whips and shouting commands at the dogs.

However, Warwickshire Hunt said that was unescessary as the hounds were acting "entirely lawfully" as they were trail hunting.

While fox hunting has been banned in England, trail hunting - when hounds follow an animal-based scent trail, is allowed.

But WMHS believes this latest incident, filmed on Saturday November 4, was a clear breach of the law. Their footage showed multiple foxes beig chased by hounds at Warwickshire Hunt's meet near Lower Tadmarton. The hounds were also later filmed running across Rye Hill Golf Course.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Hunt Saboteurs said: “This is an area we have filmed foxes running from the Warwickshire Hunt in the past. To bring your hounds back to this location knowing this in our opinion shows clear intent to find and hunt foxes.

"Unsurprisingly this is exactly what we witnessed on Saturday. Multiple foxes fleeing from the Warwickshire Hunt's hounds.

"Despite knowing there was a fox in the area the Warwickshire Hunt decided to carry on hunting their hounds in that area again, clearly showing what their intentions were.

"We can only imagine the excuses they will come out with to explain how the hounds and huntsman ended up on a golf course and given the reaction of the golf course it seems they were uninvited and trespassing on that land.

"The Warwickshire Hunt are completely out of control and we will continue to intervene and stop their hounds if they continue to hunt foxes. The only way we are going to see any real change is with a change in the law that bans all forms of hunting with hounds completely."

