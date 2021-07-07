A traffic advisory has been issued and a Banbury area road closed while authorities respond to an emergency incident near Deddington. (Image from the Deddington Fire Station Facebook page)

Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service crews responded to the incident from the Banbury, Deddington and Kidlington fire stations.

The incident happened earlier today around lunchtime on the road between Hempton and South Newington, near Wortons Ground Farm.

Firefighters from the Deddington Fire Station issued an advisory on its Facebook page giving people notice the B4031 at Iron Down hill had been closed due to an ongoing emergency incident.

According to a spokesperson for Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service, a 45 tonne HGV overturned spilling its load of limestone onto the verge. The incident ruptured the diesel tank spilling diesel on the road.

The driver escaped with minor cuts, but due to the lorry being on its side and the volume of diesel spilt, the road continues to be closed for recovery and potential resurfacing.

Crews used environmental protection equipment to contain and absorb the leaking diesel.

Thames Valley Police, South Central Ambulance Service and Highways also attended the scene.