Multiple fire crews respond to reports of large vehicle fire in field near Chipping Norton

Multiple fire crews responded to reports of a large vehicle on fire in a field near Chipping Norton.
Friday, 20th August 2021, 3:43 pm
Friday, 20th August 2021, 3:44 pm
Firefighters from the Chipping Norton Fire Station and crews from Moreton and Stow responded to the fire around 7.20 last night (Thursday August 19.)
The incident occurred at a farm on the A44, near the Greedy Goose pub, and on arrival crews found a combine harvester well alight.
Crews used breathing apparatus and hose reels to tackle the fire and bring it under control. With the vehicle being in a field, the fire had spread to surrounding crops and firefighters worked hard to stop the entire field becoming involved.