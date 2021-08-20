Firefighters from the Chipping Norton Fire Station and crews from Moreton and Stow responded to the fire around 7.20 last night (Thursday August 19.)

The incident occurred at a farm on the A44, near the Greedy Goose pub, and on arrival crews found a combine harvester well alight.

Crews used breathing apparatus and hose reels to tackle the fire and bring it under control. With the vehicle being in a field, the fire had spread to surrounding crops and firefighters worked hard to stop the entire field becoming involved.

Multiple fire crews respond to reports of large vehicle fire in field near Chipping Norton on Thursday night, August 19 (Image from Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Facebook page)