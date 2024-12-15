Multiple emergency service vehicles including numerous police cars and ambulances have raced to a Banbury village this evening (Sunday) after a reported emergency.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Details of the incident are not yet known and the Banbury Guardian is waiting for confirmation of reports from Thames Valley Police.

Online reports say the A423 Banbury to Southam Road is closed from before the Hanwell turn. The incident is said to have happened in Great Bourton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One eyewitness reported a ‘sea of blue lights’ and said: “Police attended and apparently oncoming traffic collided with some people. We saw police dealing with multiple casualties on the floor by the turning into Great Bourton,” they said.

Thames Valley Police are preparing a statement for the Banbury Guardian which we will publish as soon as we receive it.