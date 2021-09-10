Multiple crews of firefighters respond to single-vehicle collision on M40 near Banbury

Firefighters from Banbury, Bicester and Kidlington attended a single-vehicle collision on the M40 northbound between junctions 10 and 11.

The two occupants in the car escaped the collision without serious injuries. The driver of the vehicle had to be cut out of the car with special equipment by firefighters.

The Oxfordshire Fire & Rescue Service reminded area motorists of some general safety tips in a post they made on Facebook about the collision.

Multiple crews of firefighters responded to a single-vehicle crash on the M40 near Banbury last night, Thursday September 9. (Image from Oxfordshire Fire & Rescue Facebook page)

The Facebook post by the fire service said: "The two occupants of the car were fortunate not to have life threatening injuries, and we released the driver who was trapped using hydraulic cutting gear.

"As you can see from the photos the barrier absorbed a huge amount of force from the collision.

"We would like to highlight our fatal 4 road safety messages which are always wear a seatbelt, don’t become distracted while driving, don’t drive over the set speed limits and never drink or use drugs when you are driving."