Multiple crews of firefighters respond to house fire in Banbury area village

Crews from the Hook Norton Fire Station, Chipping Norton Fire Station and the Banbury Fire Station were called to a fire in a domestic house in Bell Hill, Hook Norton. Crews responded to the house fire at around 2.10 this morning.

Crews were faced with a well developed fire and put it out using hose reels and breathing apparatus.

The occupants had fled the house after being alerted to the fire by their smoke alarm and 'thankfully nobody was hurt.'

Multiple crews of firefighters responded to a house fire in Hook Norton during the early morning hours today (Friday July 23). (Image from Oxfordshire Fire & Rescue Facebook post)

For more information on fire safety in the home go to www.365alive.co.uk/athome