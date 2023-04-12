News you can trust since 1838
'Much talked about and long overdue': Skate park approved in Brackley

However, there were some concerns raised by residents

By The Newsroom
Published 12th Apr 2023, 15:58 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 15:58 BST
A skate park in Brackley been approvedA skate park in Brackley been approved
A skate park in Brackley been approved

A skate park in Brackley been approved - despite opposition from some residents.

The park was proposed by Brackley Town Council and will be built on grassy land next to the town’s leisure centre.

The vast majority of the comments received by West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) from residents were in favour of the project.

However, some said they were left “incredibly disappointed” the town council had not asked them about the project personally rather than announcing it on its Facebook page.

Another dissatisfied resident wrote to South Northamptonshire MP Dame Andrea Leadsom.

They said Brackley was a “huge” place following recent expansion and that it should be considered for somewhere else in the town.

Others told WNC that the “absolutely fantastic addition” was welcome, and another said the skate park was a “much talked about and long overdue facility”.

WNC planning officers gave the plan the go-ahead on Wednesday April 5.

