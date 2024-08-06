Rev Jeff Chard and his wife Fran who were pillars of the Banbury community for many years

Much loved vicar, a member of the Banbury team ministry and Rector of the Ironstone benefice, Rev Jeff Chard, has died aged 84.

Rev Chard was a familiar face at services and events in Banbury, a huge support to voluntary organisations and was one of the tireless team that set up Katharine House Hospice.

He moved to the Isle of Wight on retirement 15 years ago with his equally well-known and loved wife, Fran who has received countless messages of sympathy and gratitude for Jeff’s wonderful work and friendship over the decades.

Jeff was born in South Wales in 1940. He always wanted to be a priest and went to Lampeter College to do his BA degree, delivering mail during the winter holidays and working on the buses in the summer.

He completed his training for the priesthood at the Community of the Resurrection at Mirfield in West Yorkshire and served curacies in various parishes in Wales.

He married Fran 59 years ago. Their first child, David, was born with severe brain damage and died when he was ten. By then, Jeff was training to be a probation officer in Birmingham where Simon was born. Colin followed a few years later.

Fran has received many wonderful messages from parishioners, many of whom he married more than 45 years ago, and one couple who met in their house in a youth group Jeff ran on Sunday evenings.

All messages say the same - that he was loved for his warmth, sense of humour and caring manner. Jeff returned to the priesthood when he joined the Banbury team ministry, living in St Hugh's House and acting as a chaplain at the Horton General Hospital.

One of his proudest achievements was helping to set up Katharine House Hospice where he was their first chaplain. He then moved to Claydon and Mollington as vicar for eight years until finally moving to Wroxton and the Ironstone Benefice, where he was Rector and at his happiest.

It was here that Selina came into the Chards’ lives when she married Simon. Jeff considered her a daughter and loved her dearly. He was a devoted family man and his great joy in recent years was his grandchildren David and Sophie.

His great passions were classical music and rugby. He followed Neath and the Ospreys all his life - always optimistic about the Welsh team.

Jeff retired 15 years ago and he and Fran moved to the Isle of Wight where they settled very happily. Jeff was a very modest man and would be humbled by the messages Fran has received and which have been a comfort to the family at this time.

Fran would like to thank her friends and neighbours for their care and support and Eversons and the staff on St Helen’s ward at St Mary's Hospital for their care.

There will be a special service to celebrate the life of Jeff Chard later this month. It will take place in Wroxton Parish Church at 1pm on Tuesday, August 20, after which Jeff's ashes will be interred in the churchyard.