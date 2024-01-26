Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The MP was welcomed to Bloxham CE Primary School to speak with pupils, parents, and staff about her career in politics and the future of the school.

During the visit, she joined the school for its special celebration assembly and presented the pupils with their values and attainment certificates.

The pupils, who had recently completed a French language week, greeted the MP in French and were impressed to learn about Mrs Prentice’s range of languages and how they assisted in the work she does.

During her visit, Victoria Prentis discussed a range of issues with the pupils at Bloxham CE Primary School.

Mrs Prentice also joined some of the pupils in their school parliament and was able to offer valuable knowledge on how to become an MP, climate change and how the school could support the community.

Following this, head teacher Sarah Marshall gave the MP a guided tour of the school and discussed the funding awarded for the new school hall and the work the school has done to strengthen community connections.

Mrs Prentis said: “I enjoyed a visit to the wonderful Bloxham Primary this morning to see how they have been getting on.

“It was great to be shown around the school by headteacher Sarah Marshall, who is doing a marvellous job. I was invited to hand out certificates of achievement to students at a whole school assembly and later spoke to members of their brilliant Pupil Parliament.