Moving tribute film projected onto town hall helps mark Banbury’s war dead

The film is a touching tribute to Banbury’s war dead and commemorates those who lost their lives in two world wars and other conflicts.

It will be shown on a rolling basis every day from 5pm until 10pm in the run up to Remembrance Sunday on November 14 and will continue to be shown until the 18th.

The film, organised jointly by Banbury Town Council and Banbury BID, contains scenes from photographs of Banbury servicemen taken during WWI.

Remembrance 2021 started in Banbury this week with a short but moving armistice film projected on to the side of the town hall. (Image from Banburyshire Info)

This year’s Royal British Legion poppy appeal is underway and the film includes poppy illustrations and details of how members of the public can make donations to the RBL.

“Descendants of those who lost their lives, those who were injured, and those who fought and came home safely all stop to reflect with a mixture of sadness and pride.