Motorway police quote Meatloaf to man caught driving at 102mph on the M40

By Roseanne Edwards
Monday, 18th April 2022, 11:43 am
The motorist was stopped by a Thames Valley Police Roads Policing car on the M40 doing 102mph on the way to see his girlfriend.

The driver said that ‘love made him do it’…

But the officers, booking the man for speeding, said Meatloaf was right and quoted: “I would do anything thing for love, but I just won’t do that!”

In a tweet the police said: “Remember #ArriveAlive and stick to the limits. It’s not worth the risk.”

The maximum sentence for speeding on a motorway is £2,500.

The maximum sentence for speeding on any other kind of road is £1,000.

The driver may also receive up to six points or lose their licence.

The fine amount depends on what the speed limit was and how much over the limit the person was driving. It is then calculated as a percentage of the driver’s income.

