Motorway police quote Meatloaf to man caught driving at 102mph on the M40

Roads police quoted Meatloaf after catching a man speeding at 102mph on the M40

The motorist was stopped by a Thames Valley Police Roads Policing car on the M40 doing 102mph on the way to see his girlfriend.

The driver said that ‘love made him do it’…

But the officers, booking the man for speeding, said Meatloaf was right and quoted: “I would do anything thing for love, but I just won’t do that!”

In a tweet the police said: “Remember #ArriveAlive and stick to the limits. It’s not worth the risk.”

The maximum sentence for speeding on a motorway is £2,500.

The maximum sentence for speeding on any other kind of road is £1,000.

The driver may also receive up to six points or lose their licence.