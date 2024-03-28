Motorists warned of temporary traffic lights on road leading into Brackley

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The lights will be set up between Brackley and Westbury and will operate at off peak times for approximately four weeks at the beginning of April.

The diversion is required to facilitate the construction of a new bridge that will carry traffic over the HS2 railway.

A spokesperson for Brackley Town Council said: “We will be monitoring the timing of the lights as well as the traffic flow on the A422.

"Where practical, we will make improvements and adjustments to the lights as required. To reduce the impact to road users, traffic lights will be in use during off peak hours of 9am-3pm and 8.30pm-5.30am.”