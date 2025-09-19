Motorists warned of road closures on A361 north of Banbury

Road closures will take place on the A361 near Chipping Warden this weekend and then for two weeks afterwards.

Sections of the A361 near Chipping Warden will be closed this weekend and for two weeks afterwards.

The closures are being put in place so that work crews can join the newly constructed road over the Chipping Warden HS2 green tunnel to the existing highway.

The first stage of the operation begins at 8pm on Friday, September 19, and will run until 6am on Monday, September 22.

It will involve the stretch of the A361 between roundabouts on the Chipping Warden relief road being closed to traffic.

A spokesperson for EKFB, who are carrying out the HS2 work, said: “The weekend closure involves completing utility connections in the area.

“We will be using a specialised piece of equipment; there will be some additional noise associated with the excavation activities for a limited time.”

Drivers using the A361 have been advised to follow a diversion route using the old A361 road through Chipping Warden.

The second stage of the operation will see a short section of the A361 by the HS2 green tunnel close entirely for two weeks.

This closure has been put in place so that work crews can complete work joining the new highway to the existing road.

The road will be closed to traffic from 8pm on Monday, September 22, until 6am on Monday, October 6.

This will result in there being no access to traffic between Chipping Warden and Byfield for the duration of the closure.

A spokesperson for EKFB said: “To help to minimise the duration of the road closure, we will be working seven days a week, 24 hours a day, there will be some additional lighting required and some noise from plant and machinery.”

Motorists have been advised to follow a diversion route along the A423 and A425 if they wish to travel between Banbury and Daventry.

For any questions about HS2 or the road closures on the A361, please contact the HS2 Helpdesk team on 08081 434 434 or email [email protected]