Astrop Road will be closed to traffic from Monday, May 13 – Friday May 24 and again from Monday, June 3 until Wednesday, June 5.

Diversions will be in place to take traffic to Aynho and Charlton before going on to Brackley or returning towards King’s Sutton to reach the village playing fields.

The closure is being implemented as West Northants Council contractors, Keir, begin installation of a traffic calming system.

An official statement says: “Kier Transportation will soon be constructing a new chicane priority working system within the carriageway.

"This will support traffic-calming within the village and works will include some carriageway surfacing, installation of signing and new street lighting and road markings.

“A road closure will be in place on Astrop Road, King’s Sutton between Upper Astrop Road and King’s Sutton Playing Fields with an approved diversion route. Please do not park on the carriageway during these works. We reserve the right to tow away any vehicles restricting the works.”

Access for residents’ vehicles will be limited. Those with properties inside the road closure will be escorted through by traffic management contractors.

It is understood that the closure will be 24 hours a day. However towards the end of the work there may be times when traffic will be able to get through, our village correspondent Ronnie Irving says.