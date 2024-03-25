Motorists warned about congestion and diversions as main road closes near Banbury for ten days
Motorists are warned about serious congestion as the main A4260 road closes near Banbury for ten days.
The main Oxford Road through Adderbury will be closed for two weeks from next Monday, April 2 for Thames Water sewer repairs south of the Red Lion pub.
Diversion signs will be in place and it is expected that villages including Bloxham may suffer unusual traffic disruption as motorists using sat navs find other ways to reach their destinations.
See https://one.network/uk/oxfordshire and search for High Street, Adderbury.