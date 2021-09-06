Motorists should expect delays after the northbound lane of North Bar Street remains closed after a burst water main occurred over the weekend.

The northbound lane of travel of North Bar Street (A361) in the Banbury town centre remains closed while officials with Thames Water work to repair a burst water main. The burst water main was first reported over the weekend on Saturday September 4.

Oxfordshire County Council has warned drivers through its travel account on Twitter (OxonTravel) about the partial road closure and encouraged motorists to seek alternate travel routes.

It's unclear how long the road will be partially closed.

A spokesperson for Thames Water said the pipe was repaired on Saturday September 4. A team is at the site today (Monday September 6) to back fill the road.

The site is expected to be finished and cleared by tomorrow (Tuesday September 7).

The Thames Water spokesperson added: "The burst pipe was 12 inches in diameter. Our engineers arrived quickly at the site to fix the burst and bring customers back into supply.