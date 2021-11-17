Motorists should expect delays after collision on M40 between Banbury and Cherwell services junctions
Motorists should expect delays on the M40 after a two-vehicle collision this morning (Wednesday November 17) between the Banbury and Cherwell Services junctions of the motorway.
Wednesday, 17th November 2021, 10:47 am
Wednesday, 17th November 2021, 10:48 am
Traffic is queueing due to a two-vehicle collision between a lorry and a car on the M40 southbound from between junctions 11 and 10 on the motorway.
The collision has led to the closure of the hard shoulder and one of the southbound lanes of travel on the motorway.