Motorists should expect delays after collision on A361 Bloxham Road near Banbury

By Matt Elofson
Thursday, 7th October 2021, 6:13 pm
Updated Thursday, 7th October 2021, 6:14 pm
Traffic is reportedly slow after a road traffic collision on the A361 Bloxham Road near Banbury late this afternoon.

According to AA traffic, a single vehicle collision occurred late this afternoon causing traffic delays on the A361 Bloxham Road.

The accident happened between Wykham Lane and Parsons Piece.

No further details were immediately available.

