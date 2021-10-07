Motorists should expect delays after collision on A361 Bloxham Road near Banbury
Motorists should expect delays after a collision on the A361 Bloxham Road near Banbury late this afternoon Thursday October 7.
Thursday, 7th October 2021, 6:13 pm
Updated
Thursday, 7th October 2021, 6:14 pm
According to AA traffic, a single vehicle collision occurred late this afternoon causing traffic delays on the A361 Bloxham Road.
The accident happened between Wykham Lane and Parsons Piece.
No further details were immediately available.