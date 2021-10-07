Motorists should expect delays after collision on A361 Bloxham Road near Banbury

Motorists should expect delays after a collision on the A361 Bloxham Road near Banbury late this afternoon Thursday October 7.

The accident happened between Wykham Lane and Parsons Piece.