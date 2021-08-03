Motorists should expect delays after collision leads to road closure on A422 between Brackley and Farthinghoe
Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, 9:15 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, 9:16 pm
Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to a single-vehicle road traffic collision tonight (Tuesday August 3) on the outskirts of Brackley.
The collision has led to the full closure of the A422 between the roundabout with the Banbury Road and approximately 500 meters in the direction of Farthinghoe.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area.