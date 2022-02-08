Thames Valley Police have issued an advisory warning area motorists a serious collision has left the A4165 between Kidlington and Oxford closed from the Kidlington roundabout to Oxford Parkway train station and Park & Ride.

Police have warned motorists of considerable delays in the area, which are also affecting bus routes in and out of Oxford.

The road is likely to remain closed for some time, and motorists are encouraged to find alternative routes.

