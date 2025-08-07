Motorists alerted of temporary road closure on Banbury estate

By Jack Ingham
Published 7th Aug 2025, 12:01 BST
Drivers have been warned that a temporary road closure will come into place on a Banbury estate next week.
Motorists have been warned that a road going through a Banbury estate will be temporarily closed so workers can carry out cable reinforcement works.

Edmunds Road on the Bretch Hill estate will be closed to traffic from next Monday, August 11.

The road will be closed so that work crews can upgrade high-voltage cables.

Works are expected to be completed by Friday, August 22, but the closure can last for a maximum period of 18 months if needed.

The closure will prevent any vehicle from proceeding past the part of Edmunds Road near the footpath access to Bretch Hill to where Edmunds Road meets Fiennes Road.

Instead, drivers are advised to take an alternative route via Edmunds Road, Lindsey Road, Mascord Road, Bretch Hill, Conway Drive, Edmunds Road and vice versa.

Exceptions to the closure are in place for emergency service vehicles, teams involved with the works and residents living on the closed section of road.

The information was published on the Public Notice Portal.

