Motorcyclist dies in crash - police appeal for witnesses or dash cam footage of fatal M40 accident yesterday (Monday) on the southbound M40

Police have appealed for witnesses or dash cam that could help them in their investigation into a fatal accident on the M40

Thames Valley Police said today: "The collision happened on the M40 at Beaconsfield at around 5.53pm on Monday, January 31. There were three vehicles involved in a collision on the M40 southbound, between junction 2 and junction 1A.

"The incident involved a black Harley Davidson motorcycle, a black Mitsubishi and a red Peugeot. Sadly, the driver of the motorcycle, a man in his forties from Hertfordshire died.

"His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers."

The M40 Southbound was closed for several hours for investigation work but has since reopened.

Investigating officer, PC Darren Baker, from the Serious Collision Unit, based at Bicester police station, said: “I am appealing to anybody who was driving on the M40 southbound from junction 2 around the time of the collision to please check their dash-cam footage and contact Thames Valley Police if it has captured the incident or the vehicles in the moments before.

“I would also urge anyone who witnessed this incident to get in touch.