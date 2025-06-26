Motorcyclist dies following collision with van near Banbury
The man in his 40s died at the scene after his orange Suzuki motorcycle collided with a white Ford Transit van by the entrance of the HS2 works near Chipping Warden.
Police are appealing for anyone who saw the incident, has CCTV or dash cam footage of the collision or was in the area at around 8.19am to get in touch with them.
A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: “Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101.
“Please quote incident number 25000368560 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”
