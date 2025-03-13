Motorcycle safety training workshop comes to Chipping Norton next month

By Jack Ingham
Published 13th Mar 2025, 11:52 BST
A Motorcycle safety training workshop run by the Institute of Advanced Motorcyclists will take place in Chipping Norton next month.

The workshop is a part of the road casualty reduction work run by Oxfordshire’s Fire and Rescue Service and takes place at Chipping Norton’s Fire Station on Saturday, April 26.

It will cover a range of techniques, including manoeuvring, overtaking, cornering techniques and on-road assessments that will improve people’s riding skills.

The workshop will be a combination of classroom-based learning and a two-hour practical ride.

A motorcycle safety workshop will take place in Chipping Norton next month.

Andy Ford, from Oxfordshire’s Fire and Rescue Service community safety team, said: “Whether you are a relatively new biker, returning to motorcycling after a break or a rider who has years of experience, our Be a Better Biker workshops will help you become a safer and more confident motorbike rider.”

Anyone wishing to join the workshop must hold a full motorcycle licence and have access to their own vehicle.

For more information or to sign up, visit: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/be-a-better-biker-chipping-norton-april-2025-tickets-1248212189259?

