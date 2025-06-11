'Moths over safety of women?' New proposal to turn off Banbury street lights concerns residents

Oxfordshire County Council has launched a new public consultation to hear residents' views about switching off street lights to reduce impact on wildlife.

The new proposal, titled part-night lighting (PNL), would see street lights turned off in an area for part of the night.

Oxfordshire County Council’s latest consultation asks residents their views on how part-night lighting could be implemented across the county.

Cllr Andrew Gant, Oxfordshire County Council’s cabinet member for transport management, said: “We want to hear people’s views and concerns, especially to help us understand potential impacts on those who are perceived as being at risk from crime or harm.

“The aim of the policy is to improve the natural environment from a carbon and biodiversity perspective while keeping personal and community safety as a priority consideration.

“We recognise that one size does not fit all. Different operating hours, levels of light intensity and exemptions will form part of our proposals to meet different communities’ needs. And there is no intention of reducing street streetlighting in areas where there are concerns about the impact.

“We want PNL to be a community choice, which is why the public’s feedback is crucial in helping us to get this right.”

The consultation comes six months after the council scrapped its previous plan to turn off street lights between 11pm and 6.30am due to safety concerns for women and girls.

Part-night lighting would see street lights switched off during the hours when the fewest people are using the streets.

The council says that part-night lighting would only be implemented where it has been requested by the local town or parish council or local governance authorities and where it is safe to do so.

However, the new plans have also resulted in some residents becoming concerned for the safety of women and girls walking at night.

Writing to the Banbury Guardian, one resident said: “It is disgraceful that the county council wants to put moths before the safety of women and girls at night.”

The online survey is open for the public to fill out until July 6. The council’s cabinet will make a decision whether or not to move forward with part-night lighting in September.

For more information or to access the online survey, visit:https://letstalk.oxfordshire.gov.uk/pnl