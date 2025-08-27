Mother near Brackley to take on London to Brighton Cycle for charity that helped her autistic daughter

A mother-of-three near Brackley has signed up to take on the epic 55-mile London to Brighton Cycle next month to thank the charity that has transformed her autistic daughter’s life.

Charlotte Lindop will take part in the famous cycle race next month (September 14) for the Children Today Charitable Trust.

Charlotte, who lives with her family in a village near Brackley, wanted to fundraise for the charity after the good work it has done with her daughter Ellie.

Ellie was recently diagnosed with autism and the charity was able to provide a specialist car seat for her.

Charlotte explained how the equipment has been a lifeline for the whole family. She said: “We live in a small village with no bus services and the nearest town is five miles away, so travelling by car is essential.

“Unfortunately, Ellie has no danger awareness or impulse control, and she kept undoing her harness in the car, making journeys unsafe.

“Children Today helped fund a special seat harness with a magnetic mechanism, and it’s been an absolute game-changer. I can now take Ellie to swimming lessons on my own, and we’ve been able to travel further afield as a family, even visiting Yorkshire Wildlife Park, which just wouldn’t have been possible before.”

Charlotte says the impact has gone far beyond practical support, she said: “It means Ellie can access more day trips, see friends and family, and enjoy new experiences. Most importantly, her brother and sister no longer have to miss out.”

Now, after having not ridden a bike since her teenage years, Charlotte will take to the saddle to thank the charity for making such a positive impact on her family’s life.

Speaking about signing up for the cycle ride, she said: “It was a moment of impulsivity! I felt really moved knowing that there was support out there for us.

“Because my husband and I both work, we’re in an awkward bracket where we often fall outside the boundaries to get help from most charities.

“With all the extra things Ellie needs, finances can be tough, especially with the cost of day-to-day living going up.

“Children Today stepped up to help when we needed it most, and for that, we are eternally grateful. I just wanted to be able to give something back.”

The iconic London to Brighton cycle ride, which starts at Clapham Common and ends at Brighton seafront, has been popular amongst charities and fundraisers since the mid 70s.

Each summer, thousands of cyclists take on the route; last year, approximately 12,000 riders completed the course for various charities.

Charlotte said: “I’m excited and looking forward to the challenge, but I’m not setting myself any targets. I’ll just be happy to cross the line and finish the race!

“Although I’ve already beaten my fundraising target, it would be great to raise enough to fund another piece of equipment for another child – whether that’s a car seat or an adapted trike –because I know firsthand just how much of an impact it can have.”

To make a donation to Charlotte’s fundraiser for Children Today visit:https://www.justgiving.com/page/charlotte-lindop-l2b