Mother near Banbury launches new charity to support parents grieving baby loss
Sharon Darke from Middleton Cheney will set up the Footprints Baby Loss charity alongside fellow mother Suzie Scofield.
The two were brought together following the tragic deaths of their twin sons and were inspired to create a charity where they could use their experiences with grief to help others.
Sharon Darke, said: “I feel privileged to talk to parents about their babies that have died. It’s important to say our babies’ names and hear others saying them too. It’s a simple act, but it means so much.”
Footprints Baby Loss will offer peer-to-peer support, both online and in person, to parents going through baby loss, aimed at helping grieving parents navigate the emotions and challenges that follow the death of a twin or triplet.
Chief Operations Officer of Footprints, Suzie Scofield, said: “Meeting Sharon shortly after my twins died was such a comfort. Her understanding and support showed me hope for the future. I’m humbled to be a co-founder of this charity, honouring the memory of our babies and supporting others in their grief.”
The charity also aims to educate healthcare professionals in regards to ways of managing baby loss and provide literature to address gaps in current services.
Sharon added: “We are excited to launch our charity and support the twin and triplet loss-bereaved community. Our goal is to provide a parent-led, specialised bereavement service that truly understands and addresses the unique needs of these families.”
For more information, visit https://www.footprintsbabyloss.org/