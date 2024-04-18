Mother and daughter raise over £3,000 for Banbury hospice with charity disco

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tracey and Gemma Newman held the 80s vs 90s disco at the General Foods Sports and Social Club on Friday, April 12.

Attendees had the option to dress up in their fanciest 80s or 90s outfits for the night.

The disco raised a total of £3,672.44, which will go towards the running of the hospice.

Tracey and Gemma first organised the disco fundraiser last year as a way of thanking the hospice for its excellent care in looking after Tracey’s mother, Jenifer McCammon, who passed away in 2022.

She said: “This was our second event, as we held one the year before, but we have done it again as it’s such an amazing charity, and people loved the last one so much they asked us to do it again.”