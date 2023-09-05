Morrison's giant butterfly travels 45 miles to Banbury in classic cars to raise money for children's hospice charity

A giant butterfly arrived in Banbury on Saturday (September 2) in a fleet of classic Morgan cars for the last leg of its children's hospice fundraising tour.

The brightly coloured seven-foot butterfly travelled from the Carterton Morrison’s store to the Banbury store in a convoy of six classic Oxford Morgan cars to fundraise for the Together for Short Lives charity.

The head-turning convoy was organised in memory of Banbury girl Marianne, who sadly died in 2019 at just 13 weeks old, and raised an incredible £1,564 for the charity that provides children's palliative care across the country.

The money raised by the Morrison’s stores goes to 54 local children’s hospices across the country, including Helen and Douglas House.

The butterfly arrived in Banbury in a convoy of six Oxford Morgan Cars.

Martin West, Marianne’s father, said: "Marianne died back in 2019, and this journey was made in less than four weeks to the day Marianne died four years ago—so a special month and a tough time too. I tried to make the drive 91 miles to represent a mile for every short day we had with Marianne.

"Marianne had a condition called spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) and type 1. The Helen and Douglas House were a key part of helping Marianne die with dignity and instrumental in giving us precious time with her to just be mummy and daddy, and the hospice did the rest.

"They were also supportive in helping us work with local organisations to donate organs for medical research. From the moment Helen and Douglas House came into our lives to this day, they have been an immense comfort and support to help navigate this heartbreaking ordeal."The butterflies, which represent part of the Together for Short Lives logo, represent the comfort and hope that children’s hospices provide to families and have been on a nationwide tour covering 250 Morrison locations.

Mandy Merry from Morrison in Banbury said: "We are so pleased that we raised over £1,000 on Saturday, smashing our target of £500, and would like to thank everyone who came along and donated. Fundraising activities included a charity car wash and dry with 15 scouts and explorers helping, along with a local bus driver, our general manager, and myself.