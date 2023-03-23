More traffic disruption is due for south Warwickshire as preparations are made for water pipe works

The work is due to start next month.

More traffic disruption is due for south Warwickshire as preparations are being ahead of new water pipes being installed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Severn Trent is gearing up to start work on a £233,865 project to upgrade 939m of water pipes in Upper Brailes.

More traffic disruption is on the way for south Warwickshire

The scheme will replace older pipes and these works are part of the £17.7 million that Severn Trent is investing in Warwickshire to renew more than 26,500 km of pipework.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Due to the location of the pipes, some traffic management measures will be put in place but Severn Trent says access to homes, shops and businesses will be maintained.

Shannon Currall at Severn Trent said: “While our network continues to serve our customers and communities as time passes and our pipes age, which make them more prone to water quality or supply issues.

"Our pipe renewal programme prioritises those areas where we know there have been issues in the past, to make sure that everyone has a more resilient and reliable supply of water both now and into the future.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

A drop-in session about the works will be held at Bourton, Draycote and Frankton Village Hall in Bourton-on-Dunsmore from 4pm to 7pm.

Shannon added: “Drop-in sessions are a great opportunity for residents to come and learn more about the scheme and ask us any questions in person. It would be fantastic to meet as many local people as possible ahead of the works starting, so that we can chat through the benefits that the scheme will bring to the community.”