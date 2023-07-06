News you can trust since 1838
Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Railway station ticket offices face closure
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’

More than £400,000 made available to support low-income residents in Banbury

Cherwell District Council has secured over £400,000 in funding to assist low-income residents in covering their housing cost needs.
By Jack Ingham
Published 6th Jul 2023, 11:29 BST
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 11:29 BST

The council’s executive approved its Discretionary Housing Funding Policy for this financial year at its meeting on Monday, July 3.

The Department for Works and Pensions has allocated the council £187,383, which has been topped up by Oxfordshire County Council and Covid Outbreak Management Funds to total an amount of £402,766 available to support residents.

Councillor Adam Nell, deputy leader and portfolio holder for finance, said: "We are dedicated to identifying and assisting our most vulnerable residents by effectively using this Discretionary Housing Payments funding.

Most Popular
Cherwell District Council has secured funding to provide extra support for low-income residents covering their housing costs.Cherwell District Council has secured funding to provide extra support for low-income residents covering their housing costs.
Cherwell District Council has secured funding to provide extra support for low-income residents covering their housing costs.

"These funds can provide one-off payments and ongoing support to families experiencing exceptional needs due to changes in their Housing Benefit or Universal Credit housing costs. Covering this shortfall is crucial support which enables these families to maintain stable housing.

"We are determined to support all our residents through these difficult times as we strive to build strong and inclusive communities."

Related topics:Oxfordshire County Council