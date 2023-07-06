More than £400,000 made available to support low-income residents in Banbury

Cherwell District Council has secured over £400,000 in funding to assist low-income residents in covering their housing cost needs.

The council’s executive approved its Discretionary Housing Funding Policy for this financial year at its meeting on Monday, July 3.

The Department for Works and Pensions has allocated the council £187,383, which has been topped up by Oxfordshire County Council and Covid Outbreak Management Funds to total an amount of £402,766 available to support residents.

Councillor Adam Nell, deputy leader and portfolio holder for finance, said: "We are dedicated to identifying and assisting our most vulnerable residents by effectively using this Discretionary Housing Payments funding.

"These funds can provide one-off payments and ongoing support to families experiencing exceptional needs due to changes in their Housing Benefit or Universal Credit housing costs. Covering this shortfall is crucial support which enables these families to maintain stable housing.