More than £400,000 made available to support low-income residents in Banbury

The council’s executive approved its Discretionary Housing Funding Policy for this financial year at its meeting on Monday, July 3.
The Department for Works and Pensions has allocated the council £187,383, which has been topped up by Oxfordshire County Council and Covid Outbreak Management Funds to total an amount of £402,766 available to support residents.
Councillor Adam Nell, deputy leader and portfolio holder for finance, said: "We are dedicated to identifying and assisting our most vulnerable residents by effectively using this Discretionary Housing Payments funding.
"These funds can provide one-off payments and ongoing support to families experiencing exceptional needs due to changes in their Housing Benefit or Universal Credit housing costs. Covering this shortfall is crucial support which enables these families to maintain stable housing.
"We are determined to support all our residents through these difficult times as we strive to build strong and inclusive communities."