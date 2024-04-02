More than 700 youngsters set to take part in annual Chipping Norton Rugby Club tournament

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

More than 700 youngsters are set to take part in this year's annual tournament for under 10 and under 11 boys and girls at Chipping Norton Rugby Club on Sunday April 28.

Now in its third year, the club is set to welcome more than 60, eight and nine-a-side teams at the club’s Greystones base, Burford Road, from seven counties, including from as far afield as Berkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Companies supporting this year’s event include festival headline sponsor Diddly Squat Farm Shop, which is just a stone’s throw away from the clubhouse; Brethertons Solicitors; Powys-based soft drinks maker Radnor Hills; Bloxham School; Cokethorpe School; and QCR Recycling Equipment.

More than 700 youngsters are set to take part in this year's annual tournament for under 10 and under 11 boys and girls at Chipping Norton Rugby Club on Sunday April 28.

The first under 10 matches are set to kick-off at around 9.30am ahead of a lunchtime prize giving, before the under 11 players battle it out in the afternoon.

“Our annual festival is an opportunity for us to celebrate the end of the season in style, and to showcase this wonderful game to the next generation of young players,” said Chipping Norton Minis chair Duncan Midwood.

"So we would be delighted to welcome any families who want to find out more. Just come to the festival reception desk when you arrive and we’ll make sure you have a great day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As always, we are indebted to our amazing sponsors and we have a small number of sponsorship packages still available, so we would be delighted to hear from anyone who would like more information.

"Funds raised from this year’s festival will be used to develop the club’s infrastructure and facilities, as well as funding equipment and development courses to continue improving coaching for all age groups at the club.”

A whole array of catering options available, including clubhouse and pitch-side bars, ice creams, hot drinks, braai and burgers, pizzas, paella and crepes, while WRFM – formerly Witney Radio – will be broadcasting live from this year’s festival, with music and pitch-side interviews throughout the day.