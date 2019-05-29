Mollington graphic designer swaps food packaging work for helmets

Problems over plastics in food packaging are still to be resolved but this has created an unexpected opportunity for a motorsport-loving graphics designer.

Normally Dominic Bowen is busy at his base in Mollington with fresh designs for supermarket packaging but the work has dried up partly due to environmental concerns and Brexit.

A closer look at Dominic Bowen's helmet

The 45-year-old, who races karts at Shenington, has now moved into designing helmets for racing drivers following a chance meeting with the supplier of his own gear.

“It is something I have always been interested in as it is the only visible thing a driver can make his own,” he said.

“Especially due to the constraints teams place on their brand, the helmet becomes that unique focal point that can determine a drivers identity, something that sets them apart from everyone else.

"I know It is a change of direction for me but it is welcome as the future of packaging is in doubt.

"Piers Dowell Paint helmets, who painted my helmet and liked the design on mine, which I did and he painted, asked me to do one for another customer, who loved it and more commissions followed.”

Dominic has now created designs for more than a dozen racers at the start of the new season, who can be seen racing around circuits such as Shenington, Silverstone and Brands Hatch.

He has also designed a helmet for a leading aerobatic pilot and had talks about doing similar work for climbers, sky divers, and cyclists.

“It is amazing how the loss of one sector has meant me falling into a new one, personalised racing helmets, and one I am equally passionate about," he added.