The TVP Neighbourhood Team has started its tour of Cherwell and West Oxfordshire with the mobile police station. They are located near to the band stand in Banbury town centre today, Monday March 21.

The Neighbourhood Police Team posted the following message on social media about the mobile police station's tour: "Following recent events we understand that there may be some concern in the community and our topic of discussion for this event is violence against women and girls.

"Joined by our partners from the Cherwell District Community Safety team we are listening to any concerns and talking to the public about the various support groups available.

"Violence can happen anywhere, in public places and also behind closed doors. We want you to know we do take all reports seriously and help is available."

If there is a public area that you do not feel safe in then please do report this at https://streetsafetool.com/.

The Mobile Police Station will be going across the area throughout the week to the following locations:

Tuesday March 22 - Jubilee Park, Bloxham. Market Place, Deddington and The Green, Adderbury

Wednesday March 23 - Sainsbury's Bletchingdon

Thursday March 24 - Sheep Street in Bicester, Upper Heyford, Arncott

Friday March 25 - Chipping Norton and Carterton