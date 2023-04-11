Mobile phone owners in Banburyshire and across the country warned of emergency alert test on phones this month

Mobile phone owners in Banburyshire and across the country are warned of an emergency alert test on phones later this month.

At 3pm on Sunday, April 23, mobile phone masts across the UK will broadcast the alert to all compatible mobile phones within range - even if they're on silent mode.

Thames Valley Police campaigns officer Emily Boneham said: “The UK government’s new Emergency Alerts system is now live. The system will enable people to be contacted via their mobile phone when lives are in danger.

“It will be used to warn you in the event of emergencies, such as severe flooding, fires or extreme weather. Emergency Alerts are sent to all compatible mobile phones within an area of risk.”

Northamptonshire Neighbourhood Watch said: “They don’t track your location, need your phone number, or collect personal data.

"Only government departments, agencies and public bodies that deal with emergencies will be able to send them. If you don’t have a mobile phone, you’ll still be kept informed through other channels.“If you get an Emergency Alert on your phone, you’ll hear a loud, siren-like sound. A message on your screen will tell you about the emergency and how best to respond.”

Your phone may vibrate or read out the alert. The sound and vibration will last for about ten seconds. An alert will include a phone number or a link to the GOV.UK website for more information.

You will get alerts based on your current location - not where you live or work. You do not need to turn on location services to receive alerts. However you can switch them off using your device’s settings feature. Your settings should have an Emergency Alerts section under Notifications. From here you can select which alerts you want to turn on or off.

You’ll be able to check an alert is genuine, or more information, at gov.uk/alerts. If you receive an alert, read the alert carefully and follow the instructions.

If you’re driving or riding when you get an alert do not respond to the noise; find somewhere safe and legal to sop before reading the message.

If necessary, tune into live radio and wait for bulletins until you can find somewhere safe and legal to stop.