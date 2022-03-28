Missing cat's owner offers £100 reward for return of pet that is missing from Banbury home
A Banbury cat owner has offered a £100 reward for help in returning her pet, which went missing from home last week.
By Roseanne Edwards
Monday, 28th March 2022, 5:19 pm
Updated
Monday, 28th March 2022, 5:20 pm
Jen Davis' cat was last seen on March 18 at around 2pm on the Hardwick estate. Her name is Louise and she is a black and white spayed female cat.
Ms Davis said she may have got into a delivery van so could be lost elsewhere in Banbury.
"Please keep an eye out for her, she will be really scared if she is out of the area and won't come to you if you do see her," she said.
The cat is was wearing a green collar and is microchipped. If you have any information please call 07700 159107.