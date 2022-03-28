Missing cat's owner offers £100 reward for return of pet that is missing from Banbury home

Louise the cat who has been missing from home since March 18

Jen Davis' cat was last seen on March 18 at around 2pm on the Hardwick estate. Her name is Louise and she is a black and white spayed female cat.

Ms Davis said she may have got into a delivery van so could be lost elsewhere in Banbury.

"Please keep an eye out for her, she will be really scared if she is out of the area and won't come to you if you do see her," she said.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Another picture of Louise the cat whose owner has offered £100 reward for information

The cat is was wearing a green collar and is microchipped. If you have any information please call 07700 159107.