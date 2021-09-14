Mind Body and Spirit show set for this weekend in Banbury

The Banbury Mind Body Spirit Show is back at the Trades and Labour Club in West Bar Street, this Saturday September 18.

The show, run by Deer Spirit Events, features a main exhibition, a programme of talks and workshops on spiritual, holistic and self-help subjects, a demonstration of mediumship and a gong bath, which is a form of sound relaxation. Doors open at 11 am until 5pm.

The show features a range of holistic and alternative therapists, including three different types of massage, tarot and shamanic readers and mediums. Some exhibitors were at the first Banbury Mind Body Spirit event in July, others are appearing for the first time.