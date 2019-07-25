Mila's Fun Day returns to Brailes this weekend

Dog lovers are invited to the annual Mila's Fun day this Saturday to raise money to help Bedlingtons and Bedlington breed crosses.

All four legged friends are welcome and the event will feature a fun dog show with pedigree and novelty classes, a have a go agility and new canine hoopers, a competitive exercise for dogs and owners who might not be able to manage an agility course and a fancy dress competition class where any costume goes.

Mila's Fun Day

Entry to the dog show costs £1.50 with many categories available from puppy class to sporting and non sporting.

One of the most popular events on the day will be the racing. There will be all breeds fun racing throughout the day followed by a Bedlington racing championship.

There will be rosettes, trophies and all sorts of prizes for dogs to win, including goody bags from our sponsors Cotswold Raw.

There will also be lots of stalls will be there, selling a wide variety of doggie and non doggie items, including Bedlington Terrier Rescue, with trainers and behaviourists available to talk about any problems. Paula Bishop’s great grooming advice will be present as will Viv Rainsbury’s artwork, the Milas Fund sales stand.

All breeds are welcome to Mila's Fun Day

Sun is predicted so in addition to cold drinks and food there will be ice cream for both owners and their dogs.

A raffle with some superb prizes, plus other competitions to enter even if you don’t have a dog.

The event starts around 10.00am, and will take place in Brailes Village Hall and playing fields on Saturday, July 27.

For more details email milasfund@outlook.com or phone 07794 488719 or 07946 775976.