Middle Barton villagers raise almost £300 for Royal British Legion with D-Day commemoration event
The evening was organised by the Middle Barton Sports and Social Club and took place at the village’s Memorial Sports Club.
At the event, over 40 people participated in games of the traditional pub game Aunty Sally and then stayed to enjoy a BBQ and the lighting of the village’s beacon.
One of the event organisers said: “We all gathered around to light our beacon, which was burning for hours.
“Everybody had a great evening, and even one of our villagers who is over 90 years of age took part and managed to knock the dolly off!”
Aunty Sally is a traditional pub and fair game played predominantly in Oxfordshire that dates back to the 1700s and involves players throwing sticks at a wooden dummy.