Middle Barton villagers raise almost £300 for Royal British Legion with D-Day commemoration event

Residents of Middle Barton raised £270 for the Royal British Legion after hosting an event on Thursday, June 6, to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

The evening was organised by the Middle Barton Sports and Social Club and took place at the village’s Memorial Sports Club.

At the event, over 40 people participated in games of the traditional pub game Aunty Sally and then stayed to enjoy a BBQ and the lighting of the village’s beacon.

One of the event organisers said: “We all gathered around to light our beacon, which was burning for hours.

Over 40 Middle Barton residents helped to raise money for the Royal British Legion at the village's D-Day commemoration event.

“Everybody had a great evening, and even one of our villagers who is over 90 years of age took part and managed to knock the dolly off!”