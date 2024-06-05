Middle Barton to mark D-Day anniversary with traditional game and BBQ fundraiser for Royal British Legion
The event has been organised by the Middle Barton Sports and Social Club and will take place at the village’s Memorial Sports Club at 7.45pm.
People can pay £5 to take part in games of Aunty Sally, with all proceeds going towards the Royal British Legion.
The club’s bar will also be serving drinks and there will be a BBQ before a beacon is lit at 9.15pm to pay tribute to those who lost their lives.
A spokesperson for the event said: “We will be lighting a beacon to pay tribute to the fallen, symbolising 'the light of peace' that emerged out of the darkness of war.”
Aunty Sally is a traditional fair and pub game played predominantly in Oxfordshire that dates back to the 1700s and involves players throwing sticks at a wooden dummy.