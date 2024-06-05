Middle Barton to mark D-Day anniversary with traditional game and BBQ fundraiser for Royal British Legion

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Middle Barton will mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day tomorrow (Thursday June 6) with a fundraising evening for the Royal British Legion featuring a traditional Oxfordshire game and a BBQ.

The event has been organised by the Middle Barton Sports and Social Club and will take place at the village’s Memorial Sports Club at 7.45pm.

People can pay £5 to take part in games of Aunty Sally, with all proceeds going towards the Royal British Legion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club’s bar will also be serving drinks and there will be a BBQ before a beacon is lit at 9.15pm to pay tribute to those who lost their lives.

The Middle Barton Sports and Social Club is holding a fundraising event for the Royal British Legion to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

A spokesperson for the event said: “We will be lighting a beacon to pay tribute to the fallen, symbolising 'the light of peace' that emerged out of the darkness of war.”