Middle Barton to mark D-Day anniversary with traditional game and BBQ fundraiser for Royal British Legion

By Jack Ingham
Published 5th Jun 2024, 16:38 BST
Middle Barton will mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day tomorrow (Thursday June 6) with a fundraising evening for the Royal British Legion featuring a traditional Oxfordshire game and a BBQ.

The event has been organised by the Middle Barton Sports and Social Club and will take place at the village’s Memorial Sports Club at 7.45pm.

People can pay £5 to take part in games of Aunty Sally, with all proceeds going towards the Royal British Legion.

The club’s bar will also be serving drinks and there will be a BBQ before a beacon is lit at 9.15pm to pay tribute to those who lost their lives.

The Middle Barton Sports and Social Club is holding a fundraising event for the Royal British Legion to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

A spokesperson for the event said: “We will be lighting a beacon to pay tribute to the fallen, symbolising 'the light of peace' that emerged out of the darkness of war.”

Aunty Sally is a traditional fair and pub game played predominantly in Oxfordshire that dates back to the 1700s and involves players throwing sticks at a wooden dummy.

