Michaelmas Fair set for return to Banbury this week

The Banbury Michaelmas fun fair is set to return this week with new rides to the town centre. (File fair photo from Modern Parlance Photography)

The three day event will be officially opened at 4pm on Wednesday October 13 when a giant golden key is presented to the town by the Wilson family, who own the fair.

Upon receiving the key, Cllr Phil Chapman, Cherwell District Council’s lead member for sport and leisure and Banbury Town Mayor Cllr Shaida Hussain will grant a free turn on any ride which is touched by the key.

Cllr Chapman said: “The Michaelmas Fair has been a key date in local people’s diaries for hundreds of years. Last year it was postponed, for what must have been the first time in many a decade, because of Covid. I am sure the anticipation will be greater than ever this year!

“It is a chance for revelry, for the community to come together, and for young people to form happy memories. We warmly invite everyone to enjoy the magic of the fair.”

The fair will bring the usual array of food stalls, games and rides. Visitors can enjoy traditional treats including candy floss and toffee apples or try to win a prize on stalls including the coconut shy or hook-a-duck.

The fair will arrive in Banbury tomorrow, Tuesday October 12, and be primarily located in Horsefair, North Bar, Market Place and Bridge Street. It will run from 4pm on Wednesday October 13 until late on Friday October 15.

Roads and car parks affected by the fair will be closed from Tuesday October 12 until the fair departs.

It will cap off a busy period for the council’s street scene and street cleansing teams, who last week helped bring a thrilling and memorable stage of the Women’s Tour cycling race to the town.