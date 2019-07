Both the Met Office and the BBC are predicting temperatures in Banbury to reach the mid 30s this afternoon.

The BBC predict temperatures will peak around 3pm - 4pm at 34 degrees.

The Met Office say a max temperature of 33 degrees will be reached at 4pm.

As was the case earlier in the week the hot and humid conditions could bring thunderstorms with the BBC putting a 29 per cent change of rain in the early hours while the Met Office predict a 50 per cent chance of a thunderstorm around 3pm.